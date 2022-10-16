trendingPhotosDetail

Amazon Diwali Sale | OnePlus, JBL, Boat and others: Best deals on earbuds under Rs 5,000

The newest TWS earbuds can connect to numerous devices, so you may use the same pair at work and on the move to listen to music or view movies.

True wireless earphones are rapidly approaching mainstream popularity. True wireless earphones are no longer a luxury only audiophiles can afford to indulge in. Nowadays, many even utilise earphones as a status symbol. If you want a TWS that costs less than Rs. 5,000, though, you aren't seeking for a showpiece. You should look for a trustworthy earbud with extras like active noise cancellation (ANC).

1. Oneplus Buds Z2

1/5 If you're in need of fully wireless headphones but are on a limited budget, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are an excellent option. They look well, fit well, and have a respectable battery life. The OnePlus Buds Z2 can be purchased from Amazon for the price of Rs 4,499.

2. Skullcandy Dime

2/5 The Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-ear Earbuds are now selling for Rs 2,299 on Amazon. The battery in the Skullcandy Dime may last for up to 12 hours.

3. JBL C115

3/5 Within its pricing range, the JBL Tune C115 provides an audio experience that is unparalleled. Currently, you can get JBL C115 from Amazon for the low, low price of Rs 2,899.

4. Oneplus Nord Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

4/5 The OnePlus Nord Buds stand out for their low price and impressive features, such as their innovative design and unexpectedly high-quality sound. The OnePlus Nord Buds can be purchased from Amazon at the price of Rs 2,399.

5. boAt Airdopes 171