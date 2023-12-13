Search icon
IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

IPL 2024 auction is set to take place on December 19 in Dubai and a total of 333 players are set to be auctioned. In the auction, a noteworthy 14 players have positioned themselves within the Rs 1 crore bracket. All 14 are overseas players, including notable names such as Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson and Sam Billings. Notably, no-Indian player has placed themselves in this bracket for bidding. #ipl2024 #iplauction #ipl #ipl2024auction

