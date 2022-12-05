Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar match scorecard: Neymar's Brazil look to advance to quarterfinal, Son's Korea stand in their way

After an epic penalty shootout was needed to separate Croatia and Japan as Luka Modric's side prevailed 3-1, they await one of Brazil and South Korea in the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2022. Neymar, Brazil's talisman will be back for the round of 16 clash, which comes as a massive boost to the Selecao.

Brazil's coach Tite has failed to fill in the gap of Neymar, and with the talismanic forward back in contention, he will be leading the charge to help Brazil push for the sixth FIFA World Cup title. On the other hand, South Korea will rely on Son Heung Min to take them through.

It's going to be a story of David vs Goliath with five-time World Cup winners Brazil on one end, and they will face off against South Korea.

With Australia and Japan out, South Korea are the last remaining Asian team in the round of 16, and they will be hoping to keep alive the Asian dream. Brazil come into this fixture on the back of a shock 0-1 loss to Cameroon, while South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 in their previous outing.

Indeed it was Son who provided the assist for the winning goal and if the Asian giants have to inflict an upset, they will expect a massive contribution for their talisman.