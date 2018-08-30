Here are live updates from Day 12 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang.

The gold rush from track-and-field continued on Thursday as India exceeded its best Asian Games performance.

However, the heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on day 12 of the 2018 Asian Games.

Jinson Johnson and the women's 4x400m relay team were the joint stars with their golden show on the final day of the track-and-field competition in which India signed off seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals, the country's best haul since 1951.

India surpassed its previous edition's overall tally of 57 by making it 59 with two more days of competition left. The country also took its gold tally to 13, two more than 2014.

Here's how it happened: