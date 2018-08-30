SPORTS
Here are live updates from Day 12 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang.
The gold rush from track-and-field continued on Thursday as India exceeded its best Asian Games performance.
However, the heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on day 12 of the 2018 Asian Games.
Jinson Johnson and the women's 4x400m relay team were the joint stars with their golden show on the final day of the track-and-field competition in which India signed off seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals, the country's best haul since 1951.
India surpassed its previous edition's overall tally of 57 by making it 59 with two more days of competition left. The country also took its gold tally to 13, two more than 2014.
Here's how it happened:
India win their fifth medal of the day - all coming in Athletcis.
India have already won 7 gold, 10 silver and 2 bronze medals in Athletics at Asian Games 2018. This is India’s second best performance in Athletics at Asian Games. India had won 10 gold medals in 1951.
India athletes will be in action in several events next:
Seema Punia and Kumari Sandeep in Women's Discus Throw final.
PU Chitra and Monika Chaudhary in Women's 1500m final.
Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson in Men's 1500m final.
G Lakshmanan in Men's 5000m final.
Indian team will be action in men and women's 4x400 relay finals.
