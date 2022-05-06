Chandra Grahan 2022: Know what is ‘Blood Moon’, how to watch lunar eclipse on May 16

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 is set to take place on May 16, when a unique phenomenon called blood moon will take place.

Chandra Grahan 2022: Just a few days after the first partial solar eclipse of the year took place on April 30, the first lunar eclipse of 2022 is set to take place. According to space agencies, the Chandra Grahan will be visible from Earth on May 16.

Those who wish to watch the first lunar eclipse of the year can do so by keeping the date and timings the same in mind. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the Sun are on the exact opposite sides of the Earth. This year, the lunar eclipse will also cause the phenomenon of the ‘ blood moon’.

