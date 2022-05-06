Chandra Grahan 2022: Know what is ‘Blood Moon’, how to watch lunar eclipse on May 16

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 is set to take place on May 16, when a unique phenomenon called blood moon will take place.
Chandra Grahan 2022: Just a few days after the first partial solar eclipse of the year took place on April 30, the first lunar eclipse of 2022 is set to take place. According to space agencies, the Chandra Grahan will be visible from Earth on May 16.
Those who wish to watch the first lunar eclipse of the year can do so by keeping the date and timings the same in mind. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the Sun are on the exact opposite sides of the Earth. This year, the lunar eclipse will also cause the phenomenon of the ‘ blood moon’.
1. Chandra Grahan 2022: Date and time
On May 16, the lunar eclipse will start at 07:02 in the morning and will end at 12:20 in the afternoon. The astronomical event takes place when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow.
2. Two lunar eclipses in 2022
It must be noted that 2022 will have a total of two full lunar eclipses. The first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on May 16, while the second one will take place on November 8, 2022.
3. Will lunar eclipse 2022 be visible in India?
Unfortunately, the lunar eclipse which is set to take place on May 16 will not be visible in India. Although, it will be visible in the whole of South America and the Eastern Parts of North America.
4. What is blood moon?
The blood moon will also be visible on May 16 during the lunar eclipse. It is a phenomenon when the moon in total eclipse appears reddish in colour as it is illuminated by sunlight filtered and refracted by the earth's atmosphere.
5. How to watch lunar eclipse on May 16?
Though the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India on May 16, stargazers will be able to live stream it through the social media platforms of NASA. You can tune in to NASA’s Facebook, YouTube, or official website to watch the Chandra Grahan.