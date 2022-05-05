Lunar Eclipse 2022: When is first 'chandra grahan' of 2022 in India? Check date, timings

File Photo

The first Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2022 will take place in May. 2022 will have only two lunar eclipses - both complete ones. On April 30, the first solar eclipse of 2022 took place, and now, on May 16, 2022, the first Chandra Grahan will take place.

On May 16, the lunar eclipse will start at 07:02 in the morning and will end at 12:20 in the afternoon. The astronomical event takes place when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow. Sadly, the lunar eclipse of 2022 will not be seen in India.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date and time

Date: May 16

Time: 7:02 am to 12:20 pm

Lunar Eclipses in the year 2022

First Lunar Eclipse: May 16, 2022

Second Lunar Eclipse: November 8, 2022

Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India?

The lunar eclipse 2022 will not be visible in India. Although, it will be visible in the whole of South America and the Eastern Parts of North America.