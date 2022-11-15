Search icon
Check SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC, and Post Office fixed deposit rates

Several banks, including private and public sector lenders, have revised their interest rates on fixed deposits in response to the RBI rate increase.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 15, 2022, 06:36 AM IST

Following the RBI rate increase, a number of banks, including those in the private and public sectors, altered their interest rates on fixed deposits, making their product more lucrative and appealing to customers. Banks also provide older citizens with an additional interest rate of 0.5%, and some banks even provide an additional interest rate for their personnel.

1. State Bank of India

State Bank of India
For fixed deposits with a one-year maturity period, the State Bank of India offers interest rates of 6.1% for the general category and 6.6% for senior citizens. Deposits under Rs 2 crore are subject to this rate.

2. ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank, the private sector lender offers fixed deposits with a maturity period of one year to 389 days at an interest rate of 6.10 percent for the general category and 6.6 percent for senior persons. For deposits under Rs 2 crore, this fixed deposit rate is applicable.

3. HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank has maintained a competitive rate that is online with other lenders. On fixed deposits with a maturity period of one year to 15 months, the private sector lender offers an interest rate of 6.10 percent for the general category and 6.6 percent for senior persons.

4. Axis Bank

Axis Bank
Axis Bank provides the highest return on deposits for a year of any bank. On FDs maturing between one year and one year five days, the bank offers a return of 6.25 percent for the general public and 7 percent for senior citizens.

5. Post Office

Post Office
The Post Office pays interest of 5.5% on one year fixed deposit. The time deposit account may be further extended by the depositor after it matures for the original duration.

