Check SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC, and Post Office fixed deposit rates

Several banks, including private and public sector lenders, have revised their interest rates on fixed deposits in response to the RBI rate increase.
1. State Bank of India
2. ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank, the private sector lender offers fixed deposits with a maturity period of one year to 389 days at an interest rate of 6.10 percent for the general category and 6.6 percent for senior persons. For deposits under Rs 2 crore, this fixed deposit rate is applicable.
3. HDFC Bank
4. Axis Bank
5. Post Office