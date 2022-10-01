Best 5G mobile phones to buy under Rs 20,000

5G phones under Rs 20,000: The ongoing Amazon Great Indan Festival Sale is offering a discount on several 5G smartphones with huge discounts.
As 5G services launched in India on October 1, and now many of us want to use the 5G internet as earlier as possible. For that, we need 5G smartphones. Amid the festive season in India, the ongoing Amazon Great Indan Festival Sale is offering a discount on several 5G smartphones with huge discounts.
The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI for an additional instant 10 per cent discount when you use an SBI Credit or a Debit Card to make the offers even more lucrative. If you are looking to buy an Android smartphone under Rs 20,000, then do check out these best 5G mobile phones.
1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
The Nord CE 2 Lite comes with a storage capacity of 128GB with 6GB/8GB of RAM. Currently, the phone is available for Rs 18,999 on Amazon. However, you can get more discounts with bank and coupon discounts.
2. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is another great option under Rs 20,000. The smartphone features a 6.67-inches Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is up for sale at Rs 16,499 with a Rs 1,250 coupon discount and bank discounts, down from the usual selling price of Rs 20,999.
3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G for Rs 13,499 with bank discounts, down from the usual selling price of Rs 18,999. Without a bank offer, it is currently for Rs 15,499 on Amazon.
4. iQOO Z6 5G
It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM variant and 128GB storage. The smartphone is coupled with a 5-layer Liquid Cooling System that reduces the device temperatures by 3 degrees for lag-free gaming. The phone is usually available for Rs 15,499, but you can get it at Rs 14,999 with a bank offer and discount.
5. Redmi 11 Prime 5G
Redmi 11 Prime 5G is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 on Amazon. It comes with a bundled exchange offer up to Rs 12,150. Customers can pick a no-cost EMI payment option starting from ₹621 per month.
