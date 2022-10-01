Search icon
Best 5G mobile phones to buy under Rs 20,000

5G phones under Rs 20,000: The ongoing Amazon Great Indan Festival Sale is offering a discount on several 5G smartphones with huge discounts.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 01, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

As 5G services launched in India on October 1, and now many of us want to use the 5G internet as earlier as possible. For that, we need 5G smartphones. Amid the festive season in India, the ongoing Amazon Great Indan Festival Sale is offering a discount on several 5G smartphones with huge discounts.

The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI for an additional instant 10 per cent discount when you use an SBI Credit or a Debit Card to make the offers even more lucrative. If you are looking to buy an Android smartphone under Rs 20,000, then do check out these best 5G mobile phones.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
1/5

The Nord CE 2 Lite comes with a storage capacity of 128GB with 6GB/8GB of RAM. Currently, the phone is available for Rs 18,999 on Amazon. However, you can get more discounts with bank and coupon discounts.

Specifications

  • Rear camera: 64MP Main Camera with EIS; 2MP Depth Lens and 2MP Macro Lens
  • Front (Selfie) Camera: 16MP Sony IMX471
  • Display: 6.59 Inches; 120 Hz Refresh Rate; Support sRGB, Display P3; Resolution: 2412 x 1080 pixels 402ppi; Aspect Ratio: 20:9
  • Operating System: Oxygen OS based on Android 12
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
  • Battery: 5000 mAh with 33W SuperVOOC
  • Cellular technology: 5G, 4G LTE

2. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
2/5

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is another great option under Rs 20,000. The smartphone features a 6.67-inches Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is up for sale at Rs 16,499 with a Rs 1,250 coupon discount and bank discounts, down from the usual selling price of Rs 20,999. 

Specifications

  • 108MP triple camera set up with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor 
  • Snapdragon 695 5G
  • 16.94cm(6.67) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz Refresh Rate
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • 5000mAh battery 
     

3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
3/5

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G for Rs 13,499 with bank discounts, down from the usual selling price of Rs 18,999. Without a bank offer, it is currently for Rs 15,499 on Amazon.

Specifications

  • Massive 6000 mAh Battery
  • Memory, Storage: 8GB RAM | 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB 
  • Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor with the 12 band support for a True 5G experience
  • 16.72 cm (6.6-inch) LCD Display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels protected  

4. iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO Z6 5G
4/5

It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM variant and 128GB storage. The smartphone is coupled with a 5-layer Liquid Cooling System that reduces the device temperatures by 3 degrees for lag-free gaming. The phone is usually available for Rs 15,499, but you can get it at Rs 14,999 with a bank offer and discount.

Specifications

  • 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor
  • Funtouch OS 12 Based On Android 12
  • 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

5. Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G
5/5

Redmi 11 Prime 5G is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 on Amazon. It comes with a bundled exchange offer up to Rs 12,150. Customers can pick a no-cost EMI payment option starting from ₹621 per month.  

Specifications

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 5G, 7nm Octa-core processor; Up to 2.2GHz
  • Display: 90Hz FHD+(1080x2400) AdaptiveSync Display
  • Camera: 50MP AI Dual camera | 8MP Front camera
  • Memory, Storage: 4GB RAM | 64GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh large battery with 18W fast charging support

Photos: Amazon

