World Elephant Day 2022: 5 interesting facts about world's largest land animals

Elephants are an endangered species. The majestic animal population has shrunk over the past few decades.

World elephant day is observed on August 12 every year, to create awareness about elephants. The inaugural world elephant day was launched on August 12, 2012 to bring attention to the dire plight of Asian and African elephants. Elephants are listed as endangered species and their population has shrunk over the past few decades.

The goal of this day is to raise public awareness about the conservation of elephants. African elephants are listed as ‘vulnerable’ and Asian elephants as ‘endangered’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species. On world elephant day 2020, let's pledge to protect them.