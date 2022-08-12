World Elephant Day 2022: 5 interesting facts about world's largest land animals

Elephants are an endangered species. The majestic animal population has shrunk over the past few decades.
World elephant day is observed on August 12 every year, to create awareness about elephants. The inaugural world elephant day was launched on August 12, 2012 to bring attention to the dire plight of Asian and African elephants. Elephants are listed as endangered species and their population has shrunk over the past few decades.
The goal of this day is to raise public awareness about the conservation of elephants. African elephants are listed as ‘vulnerable’ and Asian elephants as ‘endangered’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species. On world elephant day 2020, let's pledge to protect them.
1. 1. Population of Asian elephants
There has been a 50 percent decline in the population of Asian elephants in the last 75 years. Now, there are only 20,000-40,000 Asian elephants left in the wild.
2. 2. Population of African elephants
3. Elephants are intelligent creatures
Elephants are very intelligent creatures, just like dolphins and apes. They are capable of showing emotions like grief, empathy and compassion.
4. 4. Elephant's identify seismic vibrations
Elephants pick up seismic vibrations through their feet to communicate with each other.
5. 5. Elephants don't forget
The elephant's temporal lobe, the area of the brain associated with memory, is larger and denser than that of humans. This helps the animal to have long-lasting memory and they never forget things.
6. Elephants eat alot
Elephants need to eat up to 150kg of food per day, although half of this may leave the body undigested. Elephants eat so much that they can spend up to three-quarters of their day just eating.