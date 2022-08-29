Who is Divita Rai? All about 23-year-old model from Karnataka who won Miss Diva Universe 2022

Divita Rai will now represent the country at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, where Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss Universe 2021) will crown her successor.

On Sunday night, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Divita Rai, a 23-year-old beauty queen, from Karnataka the new Miss Diva Universe 2022. She won the title at the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant.

After winning the title, Divita said, “She expressed her happiness and said, “It feels crazy. I finally have this [crown] on my head. It is unbelievable, I really have no words. It's crazy.” She will now represent the country at the 71st Miss Universe pageant.

Let’s know more about her: