Who is Divita Rai? All about 23-year-old model from Karnataka who won Miss Diva Universe 2022

Divita Rai will now represent the country at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, where Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss Universe 2021) will crown her successor.

On Sunday night, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Divita Rai, a 23-year-old beauty queen, from Karnataka the new Miss Diva Universe 2022. She won the title at the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant.

After winning the title, Divita said, “She expressed her happiness and said, “It feels crazy. I finally have this [crown] on my head. It is unbelievable, I really have no words. It's crazy.” She will now represent the country at the 71st Miss Universe pageant.

Let’s know more about her:

1. Born in Mangalore

The 23-year-old, Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai who is from Mumbai, was born in Mangalore

2. Education

Divita, who is also an architect by profession, studied at the Sir JJ College of Architecture.

3. Hobbies

Apart from being a professional model and architect, Divita loves to play badminton, basketball, paint, listen to music and read. 

4. 2nd runner up last year

As per the Hindustan Times report,  Divita also participated in the Miss Diva Universe pageant in 2021. Harnaaz Sandhu won the title and she emerged as the 2nd runner-up.

5. Changed 6 schools

According to Times Entertainment, Divita changed 6 schools when she was growing up, travelled to different cities therefore she is adaptive.

6. Fear change, embrace life

Divita believes in "fear change, embrace life, and live each moment to its fullest."  She said, "My father harnessed its [education] power to break out of his financial circumstance and empower himself to earn and provide for his family."

