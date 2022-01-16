Viral pics! India’s Mrs World 2022 representative Navdeep Kaur stuns in Kundalini-Chakra inspired outfit

Take a look at Navdeep Kaur's outfit that left everyone stunned.
Mrs India World Navdeep Kaur made a lasting impression at the Mrs World beauty pageant in 2022. While the National Costume Competition finale was held on Saturday, January 15, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, photographs and video of stunning Mrs Navdeep Kaur from the competition have surfaced, and they are mesmerising. Navdeep is decked out in a futuristic ensemble inspired by "Kundalini Chakra."
1. Navdeep Kaur's outfit
2. Navdeep Kaur wins best outfit
The announcement post's caption states - "We present to you the National Costume of one and only Mrs. India. World 2021, Mrs. Navdeep Kaur wearing this Avant Garde outfit which is inspired by the “Kundalini Chakra”.
3. Kundalini Chakra inspired
4. Winner Mrs.India.Inc 2020 - 21
Navdeep Kaur brought laurels to the country when she won Mrs.India.Inc 2020 - 21.
5. Life before contesting in beauty pageant
Kaur is a mix of beauty and brains, having studied computer science engineering in college and subsequently pursuing a master's degree in business administration (MBA). She had previously worked as an assistant manager in a bank and then as an assistant professor, according to Odisha Bytes.