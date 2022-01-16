Viral pics! India’s Mrs World 2022 representative Navdeep Kaur stuns in Kundalini-Chakra inspired outfit

Mrs India World Navdeep Kaur made a lasting impression at the Mrs World beauty pageant in 2022. While the National Costume Competition finale was held on Saturday, January 15, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, photographs and video of stunning Mrs Navdeep Kaur from the competition have surfaced, and they are mesmerising. Navdeep is decked out in a futuristic ensemble inspired by "Kundalini Chakra."