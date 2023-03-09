Kajol's designer ivory white organza saree is a perfect pick for special occasions, check pics

Check out these mesmerizing pictures of Bollywood actress Kajol, where she is slaying in an off-white ivory organza saree.
From ethnic outfits to western dresses, Kajol looks beautiful in all outfits and also nows well how to pull off them with grace.
Kajol has recently posted some pictures in an organza saree, in which she is looking divine. If you are looking for an ethnic outfit, then you can also recreate Kajol’s look.
Here let’s take a look at Kajol’s Indianness in the form of a saree.
1. Kajol is looking lovely in saree
Kajol is wearing a very lovely saree of off-white colour in these pictures. Golden star work has been done on this saree. This saree suits the actress very well.
2. Matching blouse
The actress has worn a blouse of the same colour as this saree. Golden work has been done in a deep V-neck blouse.
3. Accessories
Kajol has styled this look with minimal accessories. Very cute earrings have been carried. This fabulous ethnic look of Kajol is perfect for the summer season.
4. Kajol's hair and makeup
Kajol wore a brown glossy lip shade and left her hair open. You can also carry a choker necklace with this type of saree.