Kajol's designer ivory white organza saree is a perfect pick for special occasions, check pics

Check out these mesmerizing pictures of Bollywood actress Kajol, where she is slaying in an off-white ivory organza saree.

From ethnic outfits to western dresses, Kajol looks beautiful in all outfits and also nows well how to pull off them with grace.

Kajol has recently posted some pictures in an organza saree, in which she is looking divine. If you are looking for an ethnic outfit, then you can also recreate Kajol’s look.

Here let’s take a look at Kajol’s Indianness in the form of a saree.