Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Kajol's designer ivory white organza saree is a perfect pick for special occasions, check pics

Check out these mesmerizing pictures of Bollywood actress Kajol, where she is slaying in an off-white ivory organza saree.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 09, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

From ethnic outfits to western dresses, Kajol looks beautiful in all outfits and also nows well how to pull off them with grace. 
Kajol has recently posted some pictures in an organza saree, in which she is looking divine. If you are looking for an ethnic outfit, then you can also recreate Kajol’s look. 

Here let’s take a look at Kajol’s Indianness in the form of a saree. 

 

 

1. Kajol is looking lovely in saree

Kajol is looking lovely in saree
1/4

Kajol is wearing a very lovely saree of off-white colour in these pictures. Golden star work has been done on this saree. This saree suits the actress very well.

2. Matching blouse

Matching blouse
2/4

The actress has worn a blouse of the same colour as this saree. Golden work has been done in a deep V-neck blouse. 

3. Accessories

Accessories
3/4

Kajol has styled this look with minimal accessories. Very cute earrings have been carried. This fabulous ethnic look of Kajol is perfect for the summer season.

4. Kajol's hair and makeup

Kajol's hair and makeup
4/4

Kajol wore a brown glossy lip shade and left her hair open. You can also carry a choker necklace with this type of saree.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.