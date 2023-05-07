Hina Khan looks breathtaking in black bodycon dress, drops photos on Instagram

Check out Hina Khan's recent breathtaking photoshoot in a stunning black dress.
Hina Khan never failsto stun us with her stylish outfits, she is a true fashion icon. Recently, the diva took to Instagram and dropped her breathtaking photos in a black dress. (All images: Hina Khan/Instagram)
1. Hina khan in black dress
Hina Khan picked a stunning black dress from the designer house Lea Clothing Co. Her dress featured a ruched details, sleeveless patterns decorated in feather work, a plunging neckline and cut-out details with silver embellishments at the sides of the waist.
2. Hina Khan's accessories
The diva accessorised her look in statement red and silver earrings from the house of She Said Yes and black platform heels from the house of London Rag India.
3. Hina Khan hairdo
4. Hina khan makeup
For glam picks, she opted for a silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Hina aced the look to perfection.