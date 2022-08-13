Here are five of the heaviest, fattest fruits ever grown

World's heaviest fruits have grown to unreasonably huge proportions. Some of these fruits are often mistook as vegetables.
Humans have been adopting the technique of selective breeding in agriculture since over 10,000 years. As part of this, a combination of different kind of crops are bred together to get specific traits, including size, shape, taste and productivity.
Some of these creations have grown to unreasonably huge proportions.
1. World’s heaviest strawberry
The world’s heaviest strawberry weighs about 289 g (10.19 oz), which is more than 20 times heavier than an average garden strawberry you eat.
The extraordinary strawberry was grown by Chahi Ariel in Israel in the year 2021. It belongs to the Ilan variety, which can produce larger fruits.
This giant size strawberry has broken the previous record of 250 g (8.82 oz), which was grown by Koji Nakao in Japan in 2015.
2. World’s heaviest eggplant
The world’s heaviest eggplant was grown in the garden of the UK’s Peter Glazebrook. It weighs 3.12 kg, making it 60 g heavier than the previous record holder eggplant.
Many people are not familiar that eggplant is not a vegetable, but a fruit as it has seeds and is grown from a flowering plant.
3. World’s heaviest mango
The world’s heaviest mango shockingly weighed 4.25 kg. Fully grown in Guyata, Columbia by farmers named Orlando Novoa Barrera and Reina Maria Marroquín, this mango is heavier than an average new-born baby.
It has broken the 10-year-long previous record of a mango weighing 3.43 kg as compared to an average mango that weighs just 150 – 200 g.
4. World’s heaviest watermelon
The weighty watermelon that is known to be the heaviest in the world was grown by Chris Kent from the USA. The man had earlier cultivated the world’s heaviest melon in 2010 first. Next, he set a new record by growing a bigger one in 2013.
The world’s heaviest watermelon weighs 159 kg, which is 15 times heavier than the average one.
5. World’s heaviest pumpkin
If you thought that the world’s heaviest watermelon’s size shocked you, be ready for another one! The title of the world’s largest fruit is held by the Atlantic giant pumpkin, which is an orange fruit of the squash Cucurbita maxima.
Wondering how much the world’s heaviest fruit weighs? Well, the giant pumpkin was grown by Italy’s Stefano Cutrupi in 2021 weighing about 1,226 kg.
Photo credits: Guinness World Records