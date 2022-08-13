Here are five of the heaviest, fattest fruits ever grown

World's heaviest fruits have grown to unreasonably huge proportions. Some of these fruits are often mistook as vegetables.

Humans have been adopting the technique of selective breeding in agriculture since over 10,000 years. As part of this, a combination of different kind of crops are bred together to get specific traits, including size, shape, taste and productivity.

Some of these creations have grown to unreasonably huge proportions.