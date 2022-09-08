Did you know sunscreen can be wore at night too? Here are the benefits you were unaware of

Applying sunscreen on your body and face during the day is absolutely essential. Whether it is cloudy or sunny out, sunscreen helps to protect your skin from UV rays, which could cause premature aging of the skin and dreaded sunburn. In fact, one should never avoid wearing sunscreen even if they are at home.

There are people who believe that we don't need to wear sunscreen at night but this isn't true because even at night we are still exposed to the UV rays emitted from our devices, such as television screens, laptops, and even our mobile phones.