Did you know sunscreen can be wore at night too? Here are the benefits you were unaware of

Wearing sunscreen is important to emit UV rays from our devices, such as television screens, laptops, and even our mobile phones.
Applying sunscreen on your body and face during the day is absolutely essential. Whether it is cloudy or sunny out, sunscreen helps to protect your skin from UV rays, which could cause premature aging of the skin and dreaded sunburn. In fact, one should never avoid wearing sunscreen even if they are at home.
There are people who believe that we don't need to wear sunscreen at night but this isn't true because even at night we are still exposed to the UV rays emitted from our devices, such as television screens, laptops, and even our mobile phones.
1. Protects from cancer
Sunscreen protects your skin and reduces your risk of developing skin cancer and skin pre-cancers.
2. Skin damage
Due to the depletion of the ozone layer, harmful UV rays easily damage our skin. Not wearing sunscreen can cause sunburn, leading to peeling, redness, pimples, itching, and even hives in sensitive skin cases.
3. Photo damage
There are some newer studies that claim that fluorescent lights and even some of the lights from your computer can possibly contribute to photoaging.
4. Inside rays
Wearing SPF at night may offer some protection if you're exposed to these indoor rays.
5. Melasma
Sun, fluorescent, and blue light exposure can also contribute to a condition called melasma, which causes uneven dark patches, per Yale Medicine. Melasma is more common among people with darker skin types.