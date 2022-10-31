Balding early? Check these 5 foods to promote good hair growth

List of 5 foods that promote good hair growth.
Today, one of the most common problems among the general public is hair fall, which never stops. However, several variables affect how quickly it grows and how healthy it is, including age, general health, genetics, environmental exposure, drugs, and diet. The one element you probably have greater influence over is your nutrition, even though you can't change certain others, like age and heredity. The growth cycle of the hair follicle depends heavily on vitamins and minerals obtained from food. A diet deficient in the necessary nutrients might cause hair loss. According to research, hair loss is linked to nutrient deficits in biotin, riboflavin, iron, vitamins B12 and D, biotin, and other nutrients. If you are balding as a result of inadequate nutrition, eating a balanced diet rich in certain vitamins and minerals may help encourage hair growth.
Although an additional investigation is required to determine the relationship between micronutrients and hair loss, it is advisable to make sure you consume foods that are high in nutrients that promote hair growth.
Here's a list of 5 foods that promote good hair growth:
1. Spinach
Spinach is a great source of folate, iron, and vitamins A and C, all of which are necessary for healthy hair growth. Hair loss could come from a lack of certain nutrients.
2. Avocado
Avocados contain a lot of vitamin E. This antioxidant aids in reducing oxidative stress, which can result in hair loss.
3. Sweet potato
Vitamin A, which plays a crucial role in sebum production and hair development, is abundant in sweet potatoes.
4. Berries
Berries are a great source of vitamins and antioxidants, which may help with hair growth. Strawberries, for instance, are a good source of vitamin C, which helps with the formation of collagen and iron absorption—both of which may promote hair growth.
5. Eggs
The nutrients biotin and protein, which are crucial for the health and growth of hair, are abundant in eggs. Hair loss has been associated with a lack of either of these nutrients.