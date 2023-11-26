Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Take a look at your favourite celebs embracing winter fashion in sweaters.
Winter's here, and that means it's time for cozy clothing! December brings celebrations, parties, and chilly weather that practically begs for snuggling up with hot chocolate. Sweaters are the star of this season, offering comfort in oversized fits, colorful designs, and various styles that suit everyone. They're versatile too, pairing well with different outfits to keep you warm and stylish. Bollywood divas have some great ideas for rocking sweaters and staying trendy during the chilly months.
Take a look at your favourite celebs embracing winter fashion in sweaters:
1. Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma's casual yet chic style in a plain white cardigan and without makeup won our hearts. Truth be told, we prefer this look over any of her glamorous avatars!
2. Deepika Padukone
Padukone's big sweater is all about feeling cosy and looking stylish. The soft blue colour she's wearing is a great choice for getting into the winter vibe without going too bold.
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka wore a light yellow sweater to tackle London's chilly weather. Her mom, Madhu Chopra, actually hand-knitted this cozy turtle neck for her. The sweater was stunning, with those subtle puffy sleeves and ribbed edges on the arms and hem.
4. Alia Bhatt
Alia's black and white striped sweater is a winter essential. Pair it with jeans or a skirt for a stylish and cozy look. You can layer it under a coat or jacket for extra warmth. Its simple design allows for easy accessorizing, making it a versatile piece for staying fashionable in the cold.
5. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon rocks an orange knitted sweater, adding a vibrant touch to winter style. Pair it with jeans or a skirt for a trendy and cozy vibe, perfect for staying warm in style.