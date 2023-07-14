Sawan Shivratri 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, lord Shiva mantra and more

The month of Sawan holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, and this year is expected to be especially auspicious according to the Panchang. During this divine month, devotees engage wholeheartedly in worship and adoration of Lord Shiva, seeking blessings and spiritual enlightenment.

One of the important events during Sawan is Sawan Shivratri, which will be celebrated on July 15, 2023. On this day, devotees perform the Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to invoke peace, marital bliss, prosperity, and good health.

Puja mahurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi tithi (fourteenth lunar day) for Sawan Shivratri will begin at 08:32 PM on July 15, 2023, and end at 10:08 PM on July 16, 2023. The Nishita Kaal Puja Timings will start from 12:07 am and conclude at 12:48 am on July 16.

It's worth noting that the Chaturdashi tithi also occurs on August 14 from 10:25 AM and ends on August 15 at 12:42 PM.

Puja Vidhi:

Visit the temple of Lord Shiva and perform Jalabhishek to the Shiv Ling.

Rise early in the morning, take a holy bath, and worship the idol of Lord Shiva while chanting the sacred mantra "Om Namah Shivaya."

Observe a fast throughout the day, especially on Mondays.

Recite the Mahamrutunjaya mantra, dedicated to Lord Shiva, 108 times.

Perform Rudrabhishek by offering milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Ganga Jal to the Shiv Ling.

During this period, the Kanwar Yatra is also a significant ritual. Devotees embark on a pilgrimage on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, fetching holy water from the sacred rivers. They then use this water to perform special worship and rituals for Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri is a time of immense devotion and spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. It provides an opportunity to deepen their connection with the divine and seek blessings for their well-being and prosperity.

Bhog prasad:

Rice Kheer (Rice Pudding):

Sabzi (Mixed Vegetables):

Poori (Fried Bread):

Khichdi (Lentil and Rice Dish):

Fruits:

Mantra:

Om Namah Shivaya

