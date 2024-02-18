Search icon
Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

In the skies of Pokhran, Indian Air Force’s Rafale jets loaded with MICA missiles, displayed its prowess. IAF demonstration exercise Vayu-Shakti 2024 was held on Saturday evening at the Pokhran Range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The exercise showcased the IAF’s offensive and defensive capabilities across the day and night. This year’s Vayu-Shakti exercise featured joint operations with the Indian Army, highlighting the seamless coordination between the two branches of the armed forces. A total of 121 aircraft participated in the exercise, including indigenous aircraft Tejas and helicopters Prachand, and Dhruv. Internationally renowned aircraft like Rafale, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, and Jaguar also showcased their strength.

