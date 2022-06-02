Uttarakhand CM appeals devotees to start ‘Char Dham Yatra’ only after registration

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 02 in Haldwani, requested the devotees to not start their ‘Char Dham Yatra’ until they are done with the registration system. The CM also requested the devotees to do the ‘Yatra’ only when they are free of any medical condition. “The ‘Char Dham Yatra’ started after 2 years. The number of devotees is four times more than before. We have started the registration system due to the huge number of devotees. We have requested the devotees to not start the ‘Yatra’ until their registration is not done. Devotees should also avoid the ‘Yatra’ if they have some medical condition. Our aim is a smooth ‘Yatra’ for all the devotees,” the CM said.