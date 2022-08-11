Tibetans bikers reach Dharamshala enroute to Leh to support ‘Free Tibet Movement’

Two Tibetan bikers reached Dharamshala from Karnataka during their ‘Free Tibet movement’ campaign on August 10. Both of them are heading towards their destination in Leh, Ladakh. Speaking to ANI, rider Tsering Dhondup said, “Both of us are from Karnataka and this is a free Tibet movement that we started around 10 days back and we will conclude our journey in Leh, Ladakh. We are telling the local community about Tibetans' sufferings and requesting them to support us.”