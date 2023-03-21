Telangana ABVP Union holds protest demanding investigation against TSPSC paper leak

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Union on March 21 staged a protest in Hyderabad. The protest was against the state government demanding an investigation be conducted by a sitting judge. The probe was to be conducted for paper leak issues in all seven exams conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Police were deployed to control the situation. Some protesters were detained. A similar protest was held by BJP workers in Mahbubnagar demanding a probe.