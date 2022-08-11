Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Tejashwi Yadav will play major role in running the new formation: Prashant Kishor

Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor on August 10 reacting on the developments in Bihar said that Tejashwi Yadav will play a major role in running the new formation. Speaking to ANI, Prashant Kishor said, “People of Bihar will expect that this new formation (JD (U) and RJD) lasts, and its priorities should be in sync with people's aspirations. What needs to be seen is whether or not the new government will function better than the previous government.” “Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, and probably he will play a major role in running this new formation. The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.