Tejashwi Yadav will play major role in running the new formation: Prashant Kishor

Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor on August 10 reacting on the developments in Bihar said that Tejashwi Yadav will play a major role in running the new formation. Speaking to ANI, Prashant Kishor said, “People of Bihar will expect that this new formation (JD (U) and RJD) lasts, and its priorities should be in sync with people's aspirations. What needs to be seen is whether or not the new government will function better than the previous government.” “Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, and probably he will play a major role in running this new formation. The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government.”