Surat Municipal Corporation saves 65 crores by generating electricity through renewable energy sources

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has saved Rs 65 crore by generating electricity from solar panels in 60 offices in various departments. More than 50 per cent success has been achieved in reducing power generation consumption of 11 properties through renewable energy. Along with saving electricity, the corporation is working hard to reduce the cost of electricity. Earlier, the annual electricity expenditure was around Rs 200 crore. Many renewable energy projects have been also introduced by the Municipal Corporation. The greatest success was achieved with solar panels and wind power hybrids installed at the Suez Pumping Station. Rander, Varachha, Udhna and Umra North Suez Pumping Stations have become the largest power generating stations for the Municipal Corporation. “More than 36 percent of the energy requirement of the Municipal Corporation is being taken from renewable energy. Due to this, we’re saving over Rs 65 crore,” said Banchhanidhi Pani, Municipal Commissioner of Surat.