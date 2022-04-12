Sri Lanka crisis: Citizens face severe scarcity of essentials, forced to use candles

As Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis, the citizens of the country are facing a severe scarcity of essentials including fuel and food and are forced to use candles in the absence of electricity. Locals claimed that they are facing more than four hours of power cuts as well as acute shortages of fuel and food supply. “The situation here is very difficult. We have four children but cannot provide them milk to drink. My husband is a driver, due to lack of availability of diesel he isn't working," said a local.