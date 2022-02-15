Punjab Polls Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams AAP for COVID crisis

While addressing Gurdaspur rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 14 took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the COVID situation in the country. He said, “Where did AAP disappear during COVID? Kejriwal talks about mohalla clinics but the mohalla clinics were built by Congress... It was Youth Congress workers who stood with people during COVID.”