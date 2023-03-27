Punjab: Crack appears in lining between Rajasthan canal, Sirhind canal in Faridkot; repair work underway

A crack appeared in the lining between the Rajasthan canal and the Sirhind canal in Faridkot, Punjab, on March 26. Soon after the incident, irrigation officials reached the spot along with machines to initiate repair work during which the flow of water was stopped. As per official the reason for the crack seems to be seepage. However, no damages were caused in the Faridkot city as per the irrigation officer.