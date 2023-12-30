PM Modi likely to announce big cuts in petrol, diesel prices before new year | Petrol-Diesel Price

Central Government is preparing to provide big relief to the common people. According to media reports, the prices of petrol and diesel can be reduced soon. Reportedly, the Petroleum Ministry and Finance Ministry are discussing reducing fuel prices before the Lok Sabha elections. If everything goes well, then the price of fuel can get cheaper by Rs 6 to Rs 10. Notably, there has been no major change in the prices of petrol and diesel since May 2022. Also in the last few months, there has been a decline in the prices of crude oil. Currently, the crude oil price in the international market is around $80 per barrel