No question of a new CM as of now, says Manipur BJP President

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on March 08 claimed that the party has not taken any decision on projecting a Chief Ministerial face in the state. She also expressed confidence over getting 40+ seats and forming a stable government in state. “We have set a target of 40+ seats and are confident of forming a stable government...When the final results are declared we expect the number to be 40+ only. We haven't taken a decision on Chief Minister (face), no question of a new Chief Minister,” Devi added.