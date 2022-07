Maharashtra Roadways Bus Accident: 13 dead as bus headed to Pune falls into river Narmada

13 people have died after a bus plunged into river Narmada in Madhya Pradesh The bus skidded off a slippery road and fell into the river after breaking the railing off a bridge. The bus with 50-60 passengers was headed to Pune from Indore. Till now, 15 people have been rescued