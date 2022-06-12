Maharashtra Puncture repair shop owner beautifies discarded tyres into art pieces in Wardha

Dabir Sheikh, a puncture repair shop owner, showcased some extraordinary skills and turned discarded tyres into beautiful art pieces in Wardha. Not only are the tyres beautifying the area, but are also a boost to maintain a clean environment. “People started liking them so I kept making them. It's also helping in maintaining cleanliness. I've made various designs including dragon, turtle, and more,” the artist said.