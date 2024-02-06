Search icon
Home Minister Amit Shah's Fiery Speech: 'Abolished 370, Without Using A Single Bullet...'

Addressing the "Security Beyond Tomorrow: Forging India’s Resilient Future" Summit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "If I compare Modi ji's tenure of 10 years and UPA's rule of ten years, cases of terrorism have reduced by 72 per cent... In J&K, we abolished Article 370, without using a single bullet... In the last 30 years, no theatres were opened, no higher education institute was opened, and people couldn't celebrate Mohrram. All three have been possible now... More than 100 laws of the Indian constitution have now been implemented in J&K."

