Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA: Top News of the Day | November 23, 2021

{"id":"2920917","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: Top News of the Day | November 23, 2021","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 23 (Tuesday)","summary":"Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 23 (Tuesday)","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-top-news-of-the-day-november-23-2021-2920917","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006688-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2311_YB_DNA_TOP_NEWS_9PM.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637689503","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 11:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 11:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920917"}

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 23 (Tuesday)

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.