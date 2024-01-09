Search icon
Dehradun Gas Leak: Chlorine Gas Leak In Jhanjra, Residents Relocated To Safer Areas

Residents of Jhanjra area in Dehradun were evacuated on Tuesday after an incident of chlorine gas leak caused people to complain of breathlessness. The residents were sent to safe places, a senior police official said adding there was no report of any casualties. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security forces rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

