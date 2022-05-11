Search icon
Cyclone ‘Asani’: Kolkata receives heavy rainfall

Amid Cyclone ‘Asani’, heavy rain lashed parts of Kolkata on May 11. According to IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

