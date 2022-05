CM Biren Singh kicks off 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship in Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on May 11 kicked off the 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2022 at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal. The Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship will continue till May 22. Twenty-five teams from different States and Union Territories will be participating in the national event.