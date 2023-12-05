Chhattisgarh election results 2023 BJP wins the race but who will be the next CM

Raman Singh, the 71-year-old leader, is the longest-serving CM of Chhattisgarh and is one of the top contenders for the CM post. Arun Sao, the 54-year-old leader, is an OBC face and was appointed head of the Chhattisgarh BJP on Nov 22. OP Choudhary, a 2005 batch IAS officer, joined the BJP in 2018 and is a candidate for the CM post. Renuka Singh, a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, won from Chattisgarh's Bharatpur Sonhat with a margin of 4,337 votes. Vishnu Deo Sai, the BJP's former state chief, was the Union Minister of State for Steel in the First Modi ministry.