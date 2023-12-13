Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed What are the top searches on Google in India 2023

Top Searches On Google In India 2023: Google Year in Search 2023: Chandrayaan-3, Karnataka Election Results, Israel News, Satish Kaushik, Budget 2023, Turkey Earthquake, Atiq Ahmed, Matthew Perry, Manipur News, Odisha Train Accident. The most searched person in India in 2023 was actress Kiara Advani. Other top searches included: Jawan, IPL, World Cup 2023, Shubman Gill.