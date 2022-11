BJP workers welcome first batch of pilgrims for Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Perambur

The first batch of pilgrims who went to Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi to attend Kashi Tamil Sangamam have returned to Chennai by train on November 24. Total 210 people went to Uttar Pradesh to attend Kashi Tamil Sangamam, organised by Central Government. 190 delegates from Chennai got down at Perambur Railway Station. BJP cadres headed by Party Vice President Karu Nagarajan welcomed them with drums and flower garlands.