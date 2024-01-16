Search icon
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Aam Aadmi Party A “RSS Ka Chhota Recharge”, Attacks CM Kejriwal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on January 16 called Aam Aadmi Party a “RSS ka chhota recharge”. Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “When I saw that the Delhi CM and his government have decided that there will be Sunderkand Path and Hanuman Chalisa recitation every Tuesday, I tweeted this - how are you different from the BJP? There is no difference between BJP-RSS and you. Look at their hypocrisy. You are walking the path of Narendra Modi. You want to do what he is doing. The politics of competitive Hindutva is being adopted.”

