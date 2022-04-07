25th Shoton festival kicks off at Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts in Dharamshala

The 25th Tibetan Shoton festival kicked off at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) in Dharamshala on April 06. Sikyong Penpa Tsering attended the inaugural function of the week-long festival as the chief guest. A troupe performed Tibetan opera at the Shoton festival. A week-long festival commenced on April 06 and will end on April 13.