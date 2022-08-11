Tupolev Tu-160 'White Swan' for Indian Indian Air Force? Facts about world's biggest bomber aircraft

There are few Russian military planes more eye-catching than the Tu-160 Blackjack. It was the Soviet Union's penultimate strategic bomber design and its maiden flight occurred in 1987. Aircraft of this kind are still in use in today's Russia and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. One of the few remaining supersonic bombers in use across the globe, it has been modernised with the latest technology.

There are few Russian military planes more eye-catching than the Tu-160 Blackjack. It was the Soviet Union's penultimate strategic bomber design and its maiden flight occurred in 1987. Aircraft of this kind are still in use in today's Russia and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. One of the few remaining supersonic bombers in use across the globe, it has been modernised with the latest technology.

Though the Indian Air Force is the world's fourth-largest air force, India does not have any strategic bombers in its arsenal just yet. Speculation persists, though, that India may soon alter that by purchasing a strategic bomber from its long-time ally Russia.