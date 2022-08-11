Tupolev Tu-160 'White Swan' for Indian Indian Air Force? Facts about world's biggest bomber aircraft

There are few Russian military planes more eye-catching than the Tu-160 Blackjack. It was the Soviet Union's penultimate strategic bomber design and its maiden flight occurred in 1987. Aircraft of this kind are still in use in today's Russia and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. One of the few remaining supersonic bombers in use across the globe, it has been modernised with the latest technology.
Though the Indian Air Force is the world's fourth-largest air force, India does not have any strategic bombers in its arsenal just yet. Speculation persists, though, that India may soon alter that by purchasing a strategic bomber from its long-time ally Russia.
The Soviet-era Tu-160 "White Swan," also known by its NATO reporting name, 'Blackjack,' is the world's fastest, biggest, and heaviest bomber.
The Tu-160 "White Swan" was designed to eliminate enemies far from the main action in continental theatres of war.
The Tu-160 has the capability of acting as a stand-off weapons platform, in which missiles are fired from the doors of the bomb bay.
The Tupolev Tu-160 "White Swan" is capable of speeds greater than Mach 2 or 2,220 km/h.
The Tu-160 was the only bomber model produced by the Soviet Union that lacked defensive weaponry, hence it is often accompanied by fighter jets on patrol flights.
A pair of Tu-160s with two crews each set the record for the longest non-stop flight for such a aircraft in the autumn of 2020.
Tupolev claims that the plane can fly for up to 12,300 kilometres before it has to be refuelled, albeit this distance may be increased thanks to its inflight refuelling capability.
The aircraft is powered by four afterburning turbofan engines manufactured by Samara, each of which generates 137.3 kN of thrust when not using afterburner and 245 kN while doing so.