In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places

Delhi sees continuous rain for two days resulting in waterlogging in the city.

The national capital saw severe rains over most of Delhi-NCR, leading to waterlogging in several sections of the city on October 8 and October 9. As per IMD's recent update, there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR, from tomorrow onwards says the Meteorological department.

Check here the current scenario of New Delhi's situation of waterlogging after heavy rainfall. 

1. Man riding tri-cart

Man riding tri-cart
1/5

A man riding his tri-cart through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

 

2. Man riding two-wheeler

Man riding two-wheeler
2/5

A man riding his two-wheeler commutes through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

 

3. Vehicle piles

Vehicle piles
3/5

A vehicle plies on a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

 

4. Vehicles ply

Vehicles ply
4/5

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

 

5. Tourists visit India Gate

Tourists visit India Gate
5/5

New Delhi: Tourists visit the India Gate amid rains, in New Delhi, Sunday, October 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

 

