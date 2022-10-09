In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places

Delhi sees continuous rain for two days resulting in waterlogging in the city.

The national capital saw severe rains over most of Delhi-NCR, leading to waterlogging in several sections of the city on October 8 and October 9. As per IMD's recent update, there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR, from tomorrow onwards says the Meteorological department.

Check here the current scenario of New Delhi's situation of waterlogging after heavy rainfall.