IAS Athar Aamir gets engaged, know who is his fiancé Mehreen Qazi?

IAS Athar Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot once again. Aamir, the second topper of the 2015 UPSC batch and ex-husband of IAS Tina Dabi, has exchanged rings with his soon-to-be wife, Dr Mehreen Qazi.
He also posted a photo of the two on social media with the hashtag: #engagement. Athar Aamir and her first wife Tina Dabi got separated through a mutual divorce last year after being in marriage for two years.
1. Who is Mehreen Qazi?
Mehreen is a doctor by profession and hails from Kashmir like Athar Amir Khan. She describes herself as a ‘dreamer’ and ‘achiever’ on her Instagram profile.
2. Her career
According to reports, Mehreen has an MD in medicine and has reportedly been dating Athar for quite some time.
Dr Qazi acquired her degrees in medicines from the UK and Germany. Mehreen Qazi is reportedly working as Scientific Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi.
According to her social media profiles, Mehreen Qazi describes herself as a ‘disciplined and confident physician with UK License and Board Certification in Internal Medicine.
3. Active in fashion industry
Apart from being a medical professional, Qazi is also active in the fashion industry. She promotes women-related brands. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.
4. Athar Aamir Khan
Athar is presently posted in Srinagar as the municipal commissioner. He had married Tina Dabi on April 7, 2018.
However, the much-celebrated wedding did not last long. The duo got divorced on August 10, 2021.
In April this year, Tina Dabi and Dr Pradeep Gawande (IAS) tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan's Jaipur.