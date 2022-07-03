IAS Athar Aamir gets engaged, know who is his fiancé Mehreen Qazi?

IAS Athar Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot once again. Aamir, the second topper of the 2015 UPSC batch and ex-husband of IAS Tina Dabi, has exchanged rings with his soon-to-be wife, Dr Mehreen Qazi.

He also posted a photo of the two on social media with the hashtag: #engagement. Athar Aamir and her first wife Tina Dabi got separated through a mutual divorce last year after being in marriage for two years.