Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!

Images of Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 09, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

On November 11, Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport's Terminal 2 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The terminal, nearly doubles the number of passengers the airport can accommodate, cost Rs 5,000 crores to build.

1. First look

First look
1/5

A video showing Bengaluru Airport's soon-to-be-opened Terminal 2 went viral on social media in October, and several dignitaries shared it, including Dr. Murugesh R. Nirani, Karnataka's minister for large and medium-scale industries.

The terminal is seen in the video to include a lovely indoor garden in addition to other amenities like self check-in and bag drop areas.

2. The ‘garden city’ terminal

The ‘garden city’ terminal
2/5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport on November 11.

Due to the presence of a large interior garden, this terminal is often referred to as the "Garden Terminal."

The "garden city" of India is another name for Bengaluru.

3. T2's Phase 1 will accommodate 25 lakh passengers

T2's Phase 1 will accommodate 25 lakh passengers
3/5

According to officials, the enormous number of foreign travellers arriving in the city would be accommodated by the international terminal, which has a capacity of 25 lakhs and 100 counters. According to officials, if both terminals are united, it will surpass Delhi as the biggest airport in the nation.

The new terminal will contribute to the growth of Karnataka and Bengaluru, officials added, by fostering the industries of tourism, business, and information technology.

4.  The new terminal has an area of more than 2.5 lakh square metres

 The new terminal has an area of more than 2.5 lakh square metres
4/5

The construction of the new terminal will happen in two phases. It has completed the first phase, which covers 255,000 square metres. The second phase of T2 is expected to add 4.41 lakh square metres.

L&T's Buildings and Factories division received the Rs 3,000 crore contract from Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) in October 2018 to build the T2. The contract includes provisions for the design, acquisition, engineering, construction, testing, and operation of Terminal 2.

5. The Architech

The Architech
5/5

The American architectural company Skidmore, Owings and Merrill (SOM) was chosen to design the terminal.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.