Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!

Images of Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.
On November 11, Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport's Terminal 2 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The terminal, nearly doubles the number of passengers the airport can accommodate, cost Rs 5,000 crores to build.
1. First look
A video showing Bengaluru Airport's soon-to-be-opened Terminal 2 went viral on social media in October, and several dignitaries shared it, including Dr. Murugesh R. Nirani, Karnataka's minister for large and medium-scale industries.
The terminal is seen in the video to include a lovely indoor garden in addition to other amenities like self check-in and bag drop areas.
The terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport is set to be inaugurated by our Honourable PM on the 11th of November.— Dr. Murugesh R Nirani (@NiraniMurugesh) October 18, 2022
Capturing the essence of Bengaluru as the garden city, the terminal is nothing short of a masterpiece. @BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/OFGenvrVDV
2. The ‘garden city’ terminal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport on November 11.
Due to the presence of a large interior garden, this terminal is often referred to as the "Garden Terminal."
The "garden city" of India is another name for Bengaluru.
3. T2's Phase 1 will accommodate 25 lakh passengers
According to officials, the enormous number of foreign travellers arriving in the city would be accommodated by the international terminal, which has a capacity of 25 lakhs and 100 counters. According to officials, if both terminals are united, it will surpass Delhi as the biggest airport in the nation.
The new terminal will contribute to the growth of Karnataka and Bengaluru, officials added, by fostering the industries of tourism, business, and information technology.
4. The new terminal has an area of more than 2.5 lakh square metres
The construction of the new terminal will happen in two phases. It has completed the first phase, which covers 255,000 square metres. The second phase of T2 is expected to add 4.41 lakh square metres.
L&T's Buildings and Factories division received the Rs 3,000 crore contract from Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) in October 2018 to build the T2. The contract includes provisions for the design, acquisition, engineering, construction, testing, and operation of Terminal 2.
5. The Architech
The American architectural company Skidmore, Owings and Merrill (SOM) was chosen to design the terminal.