ED had sought 10 days of custody for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to 6-day ED judicial custody till March 28. This comes a day after the central agency arrested him in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy case. The AAP leader was arrested on Thursday after he had skipped nine ED summonses asking him to appear before it to answer questions about alleged illegalities in formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases Kaveri Baweja ordered the ED to bring Kejriwal back to court on March 28 at 2 pm. Earlier, ED pressed for Kejriwal's custodial interrogation for 10 days while accusing the AAP national convenor of not cooperating with the investigation. It said Kejriwal needed to be confronted with the other accused and evidence that the federal anti-money laundering probe agency has gathered.

(With inputs from PTI)