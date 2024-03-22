INDIA
ED had sought 10 days of custody for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to 6-day ED judicial custody till March 28. This comes a day after the central agency arrested him in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy case. The AAP leader was arrested on Thursday after he had skipped nine ED summonses asking him to appear before it to answer questions about alleged illegalities in formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.
Special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases Kaveri Baweja ordered the ED to bring Kejriwal back to court on March 28 at 2 pm. Earlier, ED pressed for Kejriwal's custodial interrogation for 10 days while accusing the AAP national convenor of not cooperating with the investigation. It said Kejriwal needed to be confronted with the other accused and evidence that the federal anti-money laundering probe agency has gathered.
(With inputs from PTI)
Rouse Avenue Court has sent him to ED custody till March 28 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.
VIDEO Visuals of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being taken into ED custody.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2024
Rouse Avenue Court has sent him to ED custody till March 28 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/owWacAp7aQ
WATCH Delhi: Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed at DDU road near Rouse Avenue court. pic.twitter.com/D0WknR9B9H— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024
WATCH Aam Aadmi Party leaders march towards the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines area pic.twitter.com/l1wlvcAix2— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before Rouse Avenue court following his arrest in connection with the excise policy case. The special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja's bench will hear the matter.
Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing the Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case on Thursday after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to Kejriwal from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case.
The Delhi CM was arrested after skipping nine summons issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate and Delhi High Court, which refused to grant him relief from any coercive action by the probe agency. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)
Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said that the arrest of the AAP chief was because of his own 'deeds.'
'I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds,' Hazare said on Friday.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had joined the Anna movement in 2011 against the then Congress government's alleged corruption. (ANI)
Labelling the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest as a 'mockery of democracy', Rajya Sabha MP and Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that the Delhi liquor policy case in which Kejriwal has been arrested holds no ground as there is no substantial proof in the case.
Asking the INDIA alliance to come together against the action on Kejriwal, Sibal said, "INDIA Alliance has to decide what to do. I have been saying since the beginning that the alliance has to come together against all of this. This is a zero case. The whole case is based on the statements of the approvers. The approvers statements are not considered, unless there is substantial proof, there are no proofs in this case", he said. (ANI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from SC his plea against arrest by Enforcement Directorate.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition in the Supreme Court as it is clashing with the remand
Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, were detained by the Delhi police during the party protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.
"We will state before the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal should be allowed to meet his lawyer and family and also allowed to carry out his official work. Kejriwal's family has been put under house arrest," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
The AAP held a protest at the ITO in the national capital against CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED in the excise policy case.In a post on X, Atishi said that she has been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO.
"I have been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO. First these people arrest the Chief Minister of Delhi in a false case, then the peaceful protesters are also being arrested. If this is not murder of democracy then what is it?" Atishi posted on X. (ANI)
AAP Delhi Minister Atishi detained by police during party's protest at ITO in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED in excise policy case
Terming the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the BJP's "political conspiracy," Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Friday said that it is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by the Central government.
"It is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by Central government. Even the Jharkhand Chief Minister resigned before his arrest. In the country's history, it is the first time that after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the national convenor of a national party has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is the BJP's political conspiracy," Atishi said while addressing a press conference on Friday.
As tensions escalate following the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced nationwide protests, including a significant demonstration in Delhi.
With the capital bracing for potential disruptions, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a preemptive advisory to commuters to navigate through the city's streets.
In a statement shared on social media platforms, the Delhi Traffic Police urged citizens to be mindful of their travel plans, particularly around key areas likely to be affected by the protests.
"Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the advisory read.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that the battle has begun and said that the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a nationwide protest against the "illegal" arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED. "If the BJP thinks that they can finish the Aam Aadmi Party and threaten the entire Opposition by arresting Arvind Kejriwal, then they are wrong...A battle has begun. We have decided that we will stage a protest at the BJP headquarters at 10 am...,"Rai said."This (arrest) is a murder of democracy and an example of dictatorship in this country. If Arvind Kejriwal can be arrested then every child in this country can be arrested and his voice can be suppressed. The fight has started today, Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, he is an ideology.
Security beefed up outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family and assured them of his and the grand old party's support following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, as per party sources.
Rahul Gandhi will try to meet either Kejriwal or his family on Friday to offer further legal assistance, added the source. A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case.
During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency’s headquarters later.
AAP leader Gopal Rai announced nationwide protests to be held today against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on allegations of corruption linked to the city's liquor policy.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Rai said,"...The BJP sent agencies and got Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested...This is the murder of democracy."
Aam Aadmi Party workers held a protest in Ernakulam against the Enforcement Directorate after the ED team arrested Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excice Policy Case. (ANI)
Delhi minister Atishi said that Arvind Kejriwal's detention in a money laundering case related to excise policies will be challenged before the Supreme Court on Friday. Attorney Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that Arvind Kejriwal had previously requested an immediate hearing into the issue but had subsequently declined.
