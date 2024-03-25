Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP announces candidates for Sikkim assembly

File pic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of 111 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil were fielded in place of Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V.K. Singh, along with MP Varun Gandhi. In Sultanpur, the party fielded Maneka Gandhi, and in Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi was replaced by Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada. Sita Soren will contest from Jharkhand's Dumka.

The party has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

The party has fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. In UP, the BJP dropped Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and allotted the seat to former Congress leader Jitin Prasada.

Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has been once again fielded from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The party has fielded Raghav Lakhanpal from Saharanpur, Sarvesh Singh from Moradabad, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, Satish Gautam from Aligarh, Anoop Valmiki from Hathras, Survijay Singh Shakya from Badaun, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareily, Ramesh Awasthi from Kanpur, Rajrani Rawat from Barabanki and Arvind Gond from Bahraich.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26.

(With inputs from ANI)