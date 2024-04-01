Search icon
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to be produced in Rouse Avenue Court today as ED custody ends

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be produced today in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court at 11:30 am.

Reported By:Srishty Choudhury| Edited By: Srishty Choudhury |Source: |Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Hitting out at the Centre, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday that Arvind Kejriwal, who is now in jail, is causing more trouble for his opponents than when he was free, adding that with Kejriwal's imprisonment, the fight has just started.

Rai added that the BJP thought jailing Kejriwal would end their problems, but it has actually started a bigger fight. Now, people all over the country are joining together to protect democracy, he added.

Rai's statement came after his participation in the INDIA bloc rally held on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

"All senior leaders of the INDIA alliance from around the country gathered at the Ramlila Maidan. The large public gathering we saw at the rally today, indicates that Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous inside the jail than he was outside. You thought that the fight would end with Arvind Kejriwal being imprisoned. But the fight has just begun after Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment, the entire nation is moving forward to save the constitution and democracy," Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said. 

01 Apr 2024
10:45 AM

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy arrive at AICC for the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee to discuss the candidates for Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
 

07:46 AM

Popular Odia star Akash Das joins BJP

After joining the BJP in Bhubaneswar, Popular Odia filmstar and former BJD MLA Akash Das Nayak said, "Today I have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party for the development of all our people of Odisha," reported ANI.

07:44 AM

Sikh Americans in Maryland conduct car rally in support of PM Modi

