Business Tycoon Gulam Ashraf Conducts Mass Wedding for the Underprivileged

Entrepreneurship reminds us of the famous quote by one of Warren G. Tracy’s students which says, “Entrepreneurship is living a few years of your life like most people won’t so you can spend the rest of your life like most people. These words of wisdom accurately describe the life of an entrepreneur. They fight tooth and nail with the world and its hypocrisy to achieve success. Gulam Ashraf is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the nation.

Gulam Ashraf is the Managing Director of Phonex Traders Pvt. Ltd. He put in his blood, sweat, and tears to take the company to such great heights after his father’s demise. He has numerous achievements under his belt. He is one of the youngest entrepreneurs of India and is also known as the ‘King of Kolkata port’. He leads the ten sister companies of Phonex and the three thousand employees. Despite his young age, he has reached a level that many could not. His clients and employees have witnessed him working around the clock. They comment that he always manages to beat the clock while working for the client. Also, the company is often praised for its precise and quality services. He never missed an opportunity to work hard and showcase his talent.

Mr. Gulam’s knowledge about his business is not only theoretical rather he, himself, stepped down with his workers and many other expert businesspeople to have hands-down experience of the business. He says that one should always be on the lookout for new opportunities and never miss the boat. His company and he work solely for the customer's satisfaction. They take care of each and everything while working with the clientele. He abides by the inspiring words of Bo Bennet that goes as “Success is not what you have, but who you are.” Gulam Ashraf states that people recognize him for his contributions to society and not for his possessions. He has helped many come out of their unemployment statuses and start new lives. In addition, his social awareness and the ability to empathize with the underprivileged are admirable. Moreover, he conducted a mass wedding for the unfortunate part of the society that the CM of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee, also attended.

Gulam Ashraf is an inspiration to the youth population, and they are on the same page as him. His advice to think out of the box has helped many stay on the right track.

