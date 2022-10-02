Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut

Rich in colours, tradition, songs, and dance, Navratri is a time for us to relax, turn inwards and recharge ourselves with new energy. Fasting during Navratri makes that inner journey towards bliss and joy easier to make. It reduces the restlessness of the mind and brings forth awareness and joy. Fasting is a way to build immunity and reduce stress. Eating even before feeling hungry weakens the digestive system, which in turn leads to stress and poor immunity. As fasting rekindles the digestive fire, it helps in de-stressing and building up immunity. When fasting decreases the restlessness of the mind, it becomes easier for it to turn inwards and meditate. However, make sure that you eat sufficient amounts of fresh fruits and other sattvic food to keep yourself energized.

Fasting coupled with meditation increases sattva the quality of tranquillity and positivity within us. An increase in sattva makes our minds more peaceful and alert. As a result, our intentions and prayers become more powerful. A sattva bloom also makes the body lighter and more energetic. We become more efficient. As a result, our desires manifest and our tasks get accomplished easily.