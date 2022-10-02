Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut

Fasting during Navratri makes that inner journey towards bliss and joy easier to make. Fasting is a way to build immunity and reduce stress.
Rich in colours, tradition, songs, and dance, Navratri is a time for us to relax, turn inwards and recharge ourselves with new energy. Fasting during Navratri makes that inner journey towards bliss and joy easier to make. It reduces the restlessness of the mind and brings forth awareness and joy. Fasting is a way to build immunity and reduce stress. Eating even before feeling hungry weakens the digestive system, which in turn leads to stress and poor immunity. As fasting rekindles the digestive fire, it helps in de-stressing and building up immunity. When fasting decreases the restlessness of the mind, it becomes easier for it to turn inwards and meditate. However, make sure that you eat sufficient amounts of fresh fruits and other sattvic food to keep yourself energized.
Fasting coupled with meditation increases sattva the quality of tranquillity and positivity within us. An increase in sattva makes our minds more peaceful and alert. As a result, our intentions and prayers become more powerful. A sattva bloom also makes the body lighter and more energetic. We become more efficient. As a result, our desires manifest and our tasks get accomplished easily.
1. Flushes out Toxins
Some also observe the Navaratri fast by drinking a lot of liquids like coconut water, chaas (buttermilk), lemon water, etc. Hydration on such liquids helps in flushing out the toxins from the body and maintaining the electrolyte balance.
2. Improves Digestion
On this day, people eat clean, home-cooked food cooked with minimal oil. The traditional diet of sattvic food helps the digestive process, reducing problems such as flatulence and indigestion.
3. Burns Fat
Fasting can help you reach the ketosis state, which accelerates fat burning. Visceral fat or excessive fat around the organs such as liver and kidneys is targeted during the vrat or upvas period.
4. Kick Starts Metabolism
Fasting helps you kick-start your metabolism. During fasting, your leptin (hormone that stops hunger) sensitivity increases, which in turn increases thyroid production and improves the rate of metabolism. Why A Plant-Based, Vegetarian Diet May Be Healthier According to Ayurveda.
5. Strengthens Immune System
Fasting also helps the immune system remove old cells and create new ones. So, observing a vrat or upvas during Navaratri is like pressing a reboot button for your immune system.